Michele Knight-Waite Multi Award Winning Psychic

Voted Best Psychic Readings Company by the Readers of Soul & Spirit Magazine

Featured live psychic readers

Please wait while my psychic readers load...

view more readers

Interactive Tarot Readings

tarot reading three cards
open

Are you ready for a dash of free psychic insight? Is there a question you have in your mind? Try our free interactive tarot readings, there are lots to choose from.

see the articles

Soul Mate

The Lovers
open

Give your love life a makeover with these tips for finding and cherishing your soul connections.

see the articles

Search articles

book your reading
Click here to book online

please" data-l8n-21="click" data-l8n-22="here""> Over 18's only with bill payers permission. . Terms and conditions apply.

what are my options?
call
email
web chat
video

Available readers

view all psychics

Stream & Watch Now!

Written In The Stars - Stream now on Discovery+

your personal horoscope

Select your star sign and go to your custom horoscope page with weekly, monthly and annual readings, and articles

view more
Aries

Aries
Taurus

Taurus
Gemini

Gemini
Cancer

Cancer
Leo

Leo
Virgo

Virgo
Libra

Libra
Scorpio

Scorpio
Sagittarius

Sagittarius
Capricorn

Capricorn
Aquarius

Aquarius
Pisces

Pisces

Psychic news & articles

Michele's tarot card of the day

The Devil

The Devil – Temptation! Yikes, the Devil! The Devil is not all bad and actually reveals that you have the power to escape! OK, the Devil is telling you that your fear could be making you self-destructive. The Devil card talks to you about addictions, about giving your power away. When you are afraid, do […]

read more
tarot reading three cards

Pick Your Card: Your Tarot Muse For Today!

Hello Beautiful Soul, Look at the three cards, each holding a unique message and intuitive spark for you!, Take a moment to pause and connect with your wild wise one within. Which card feels like sayng pick me? This isn’t a message, it’s an invitation to tune into your power and take inspired action. Let’s […]

read more
view all articles